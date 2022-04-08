Watch
Car crashes into building on corner of West 25th Street and Clark Avenue

Dave Hatala | News5 Cleveland.
Scene of crash on West 25th Street and Clark Avenue.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 10:18:51-04

CLEVELAND — A driver fled after crashing into a building on the corner of West 25th Street and Clark Avenue Friday.

EMS said when crews arrived at the crash, the driver had fled the area.

The building houses a pre-school enrichment center.

Scene of crash on West 25th Street and Clark Avenue.

The impact destroyed the front wall of the building, leaving behind debris scattered on the sidewalk.

Scene of crash on West 25th Street and Clark Avenue.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

