Car crashes into building on corner of West 25th Street and Clark Avenue

CLEVELAND — A driver fled after crashing into a building on the corner of West 25th Street and Clark Avenue Friday.

EMS said when crews arrived at the crash, the driver had fled the area.

The building houses a pre-school enrichment center.

Dave Hatala | News5 Cleveland. Scene of crash on West 25th Street and Clark Avenue.

The impact destroyed the front wall of the building, leaving behind debris scattered on the sidewalk.

Dave Hatala | News5 Cleveland. Scene of crash on West 25th Street and Clark Avenue.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

