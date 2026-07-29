Child hospitalized after water rescue at Edgewater Beach

Multiple units responded to Edgewater Beach on Tuesday night to rescue a girl who was in Lake Erie.

Cleveland Metroparks police said they removed a child from the water and performed CPR before Cleveland Fire arrived on scene.

Firefighters and EMS assisted the girl as she was transported to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police said other individuals exited the water on their own.

Details on what led to the water rescue are unknown.