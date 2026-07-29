Child hospitalized after water rescue at Edgewater Beach

Multiple units responded to Edgewater Beach on Tuesday night to rescue a girl who was in Lake Erie.
Cleveland Metroparks police said they removed a child from the water and performed CPR before Cleveland Fire arrived on scene.
Firefighters and EMS assisted the girl as she was transported to a nearby hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Police said other individuals exited the water on their own.
Details on what led to the water rescue are unknown.
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