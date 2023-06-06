City Council passes legislation for outdoor drinking area on E. 4th Street

City Council passed legislation for the Designated Outdoor Drinking Area on E. 4th Street at their Monday meeting.

The area will stretch from Euclid Avenue to Prospect Street and will occur daily from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m.

This area will allow for adults to take alcoholic beverages outside of bars and restaurants and walk with them through that section of the street.

There will be labeled cups given to people participating and street signage to signify the boundaries.

RELATED: City Planning Commission approves plan for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in Downtown Cleveland

City Planning Commission approves plan for Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.