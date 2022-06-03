City of Cleveland launches pilot speed table program after recent death of 2 children

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland is launching a neighborhood speed table pilot program to help reduce speeds and neighborhood streets.

The implementation of a program comes after the death of a 5-year-old girl who was killed in a hit and run incident on West 50th Street in April. West 50th Street is one of the streets where a speed bump will be placed.

The next day on April 24, a 9-year-old boy who ran into the road was struck by a vehicle on Bohn Road.

The other streets that are included in the pilot program are:



Judson Drive (East 160th Street to Lee Road)

Dickens Avenue (East of Larry Doby Way)

East 147th Street (South of Bartlett Avenue)

West 101st Street (Marginal Road to Madison Avenue)

West 56th Street (Denison Avenue to Storer Avenue)

Edgewater Drive (West of West 115th Street)

East 174th Street (Ozark Avenue to Nottingham Road)

Corlett Avenue (East of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive)

West 50th Street (Kouba Avenue to Clark Avenue)

Bohn Road (East 40th to Kennard Road)

“It is critical that we continue to move legislation forward that addresses excessive speeding and reckless driving through our residential neighborhoods,” said Councilman Kerry McCormack in a news release. “These safety measures are part of a larger initiative to slow drivers down and protect our residents.”

The pilot program will document the impact of the speed tables. The City of Cleveland will collect data in mid-September, with plans to leave the speed tables in place for the winter to assess the impacts of snow removal.

Installation of the speed tables is scheduled to begin in mid-July, depending on delivery and the supply chain for needed materials.

The Cleveland Division of Police will purchase 10 radar speed feedback signs that will be rotated to different locations monthly. The signs will display the speed of passing vehicles.

Data cited by the city showed that almost half of traffic-related deaths in Cleveland from 2016 to 2020 involved speeding.

“Excessive vehicle speeding has become an issue in the city and most recently caused the death of two children,” said Mayor Justin M. Bibb in a news release. “We need to take immediate action to help calm traffic and enforce lower speeds in our residential areas.”

RELATED: New proposal aimed to make streets safer goes before Cleveland City Council

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.