City of Cleveland opens cooling centers amid Heat Advisory

Amid a Heat Advisory issued for Wednesday, the City of Cleveland has opened up cooling centers to help residents escape the heat.

The following cooling locations will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. both Wednesday and Thursday:



Zelma George NRCC: 3155 Martin L. King Blvd.

Collinwood NRCC: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd.

Gunning NRCC: 16700 Puritas Ave.

Kovacic NRCC: 6250 St. Clair Ave.

Frederick Douglass NRCC: 15401 Miles Ave.

Each location will have comfort areas and water fountains for residents.

The city is also offering free breakfast from 10 to 10:30 a.m.:



Zelma George NRCC

Lonnie Burten NRCC

Halloran NRCC

Glenville NRCC

Frederick Douglass NRCC

Estabrook NRCC

Kovacic NRCC

All recreation centers will also provide free lunches to those under 18 from 12 to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The city said all outdoor pools will be open from 12 to 7 p.m. and all available spray parks and basins will be in operation any day of the week when the temperature is 80 degrees or higher.

All playground programs and youth sports are canceled.