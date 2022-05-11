Cleveland APL reducing adoption fees in honor of prom season

CLEVELAND — In honor of prom season and with the hope that animals at the Cleveland APL find their perfect match, the agency is reducing adoption fees for adult dogs and small mammals.

From Friday, May 13 through Sunday, May 15, the regular $125 adoption fee for dogs over five months old will be discounted to $50 (the county licensing fee is included) and all small mammal adoption fees will be half of their regular adoption fee.

“Prom season is all about high school graduates, but we think that getting adopted is just like a graduation for our animals. That means they deserve a prom as well,” says Sharon Harvey, President and CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League. “The animals currently available for adoption at the APL have great personalities and are looking forward to finding loving futures. But, they’re in need of their forever prom dates. Whether you’re looking for the class clown, a sporty friend, or someone quieter, our team has the perfect match for you. So, stop by the Cleveland APL, meet your new friend, ask him or her out on a date, and make them an APL Alum during this wonderful prom weekend!”

The Cleveland APL is open to the public.

Click here to view available dogs and other animals for adoption.

