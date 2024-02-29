Cleveland Asst. Dir. of Public Safety was not insured for damages to city-owned vehicle, city memo states

A new memo from the City of Cleveland accuses the employee who crashed her city-owned work vehicle earlier this month, with four children in the car at the time, of not having insurance on the car to cover the damages, and of making “untruthful, misleading or deceptive statements.”

Jakimah Dye, the Cleveland Assistant Director of Public Safety, crashed her 2015 Ford Taurus in Warrensville Heights on Feb. 17.

According to emails Dye sent that were obtained by News 5, she was heading south on Warrensville Road near Miles Road after leaving a basketball game when her vehicle "slipped and impacted the car" in front of her.

She stated that the vehicle she struck was a Ford Bronco with a tire on the back, which wasn't damaged in the crash. However, her Ford Taurus sustained front-end damage.

News 5 has obtained body camera footage of authorities responding to the crash. Watch below:

Body camera video shows moments after assistant safety director crashes city car

In her initial report to the city, Dye didn't say she had children in the vehicle with her. After meeting with HR, Dye wrote in another email that she had four children, all relatives, with her when the crash occurred—which is against city policy.

Dye said that she wasn't aware of the city policy against having non-city workers in her vehicle but accepted responsibility for her actions.

Her driving privileges were suspended during the investigation into the incident.

On Thursday, News 5 obtained a memo from the city to Dye, informing her of a pre-discipline conference to be held on Monday, March 4 at 10 a.m.

The memo makes the following allegations of misconduct against Dye:



Neglect of duty

Negligent or willful damage to public property

Wasteful or unauthorized use of city vehicles, equipment, materials or property

For other failure of good behavior which is detrimental to the service, or for any other act of misfeasance, malfeasance or nonfeasance in office.

The city also alleges violations of its vehicle use policy, commuter policy and progressive discipline program policy.

The memo states that Dye admitted she was using a city vehicle for non-work-related purposes, and it was discovered that she was transporting several minors, and did not possess valid motor vehicle insurance to cover the damages incurred in the accident.

On Thursday afternoon, a city representative sent a portion of the city's policies concerning vehicle insurance:

An employee shall operate a City vehicle only while acting within the scope of his or her employment unless the employee is authorized to use the vehicle for long-term regular use as provided in Section V below.



1. Employees are advised that if an employee operates a City-owned vehicle or personal vehicle while outside the scope of his or her employment, then the employee is personally liable for any damages or injuries sustained as a result of the operation of the vehicle.



2. Employees are further advised that it is against State law for any individual to operate a motor vehicle without complying with the Ohio Financial Responsibility Law, including obtaining appropriate liability insurance. An employee may obtain a policy of insurance at his or her own expense to cover this liability. Employees should be aware that policies of personal automobile insurance may, and frequently do, exclude losses sustained during the operation of a City vehicle unless a rider is purchased. Employees must check with their own insurance agent or carrier to determine coverage.



3. If an employee uses a non-City vehicle while engaged in City business, the employee shall carry an automobile-liability policy covering that use.

City of Cleveland HR policy

“Additionally, it is alleged that you made untruthful, misleading, and/or deceptive statements during the investigation of this matter,” the memo states.

At her disciplinary hearing, Dye may present oral and/or written statements, testimony and documents, and may bring witnesses on her behalf, the memo states.