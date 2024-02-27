Cleveland Ast. Director of Public Safety didn't initially report kids in work car she crashed

Emails obtained by News 5 Investigators shed more light on what occurred when Cleveland Assistant Director of Public Safety Jakimah Dye crashed her work car earlier this month.

News 5 previously reported that Dye crashed her work vehicle, a 2015 Ford Taurus, on Feb. 16 in Warrensville Heights.

According to the emails Dye sent, she was heading south on Warrensville Road near Miles Road after leaving a basketball game when her vehicle "slipped and impacted the car" in front of her.

She states that the vehicle she struck was a Ford Bronco with a tire on the back, which wasn't damaged in the crash. However, her Ford Taurus sustained front-end damage.

In her initial report to the city, Dye didn't say she had children in the vehicle with her. After meeting with HR, Dye wrote in another email that she had four children, all relatives, with her when the crash occurred—which is against city policy.

Dye said that she wasn't aware of the city policy against having non-city workers in her vehicle but accepted responsibility for her actions.

She wrote, in part, "The fact remains, there were children in the car. The policy is clear, no children nor non city workers are allowed in the vehicles, I now know this to be true and am disappointed in myself for not being familiar with policy(ies) as a whole."

Dye continued, "Additionally, though I recognize it as improper use of the vehicle now, I was not of this mindset that morning when I left home to attend the game, as my intent to attend the promotional testing was clear, and I was of the mindset that I was able to use the car for work-related functions. Again, if I am wrong, I must admit it - I was wrong."

After the crash, Dye said that she called to have drug and alcohol tests scheduled, per policy. She also contacted then-Public Safety Director Karrie Howard, who responded to the scene, photographed the car and drove her to have a drug and alcohol test at Concentra.

Dye wrote in her emails that a Warrensville Heights police officer, who had been "one or two cars behind" her, stopped at the scene to assist. She wasn't issued a citation for the crash, and the Bronco's driver left.

"I hold myself accountable for my actions and will accept the consequences of my actions, I was driving a city car, I did attend the basketball game, I did have children in the car, I did cause the accident, I did accept fault, I did follow the policy that I was aware of with regard to reporting, I did submit for drug/alcohol testing, I did surrender the keys in my possession, I accept ownership for all of it and I am quite remorseful. This is my burden to carry and so I shall," Dye wrote.

The city has since suspended Dye's driving privileges while it investigates.

Days later, Howard told reporters he did not know there was a policy regarding transporting non-employees in city cars. On Feb. 22, the city announced it launched an internal investigation into Howard involving "commuter policy oversight."

The following day, Howard resigned, stating in his resignation letter, "After much contemplation and deliberation, I have chosen to resign from this position. Serving the City of Cleveland has been a profound honor. I am appreciative of the opportunity to serve." Howard didn't provide any additional specifics regarding his decision.

