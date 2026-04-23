Cleveland church community rallies to end violence on elders after 77-year-old deacon is brutally beaten

CLEVELAND — Roughly 50 people rallied on the front steps of The Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church on East 105th Street to preach the need for an end to violence against senior citizens following a brutal attack on the church's 77-year-old deacon last month.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, many members of the church community took to the mic to condemn violent crimes in their neighborhood.

"We want the community to know that we don't stand for violence and we want to make sure we bring some healing to the community in light of this tragic circumstance," Surehouse Baptist Church Pastor Aaron Phillips told me.

On the afternoon of March 22, Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church Deacon Ronald Kisler was locking up the church when Cleveland Police say he overheard an argument between a man and a woman.

A preliminary investigation indicated Kisler attempted to intervene from a distance.

Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Primm Mango then assaulted Kisler, according to CPD.

Mango was arrested that same day and has since been indicted on multiple charges, including attempted murder and felonious assault.

Kisler was transported to the hospital with multiple fractures, brain bleeding, and swelling to his optic nerve and face.

Kisler, according to those close to him, is still receiving medical care as of Wednesday.

"We’re happy he’s doing so much better. So happy," Charlotte Perkins, a candidate for District 20 State Representative, said.

Perkins attended Wednesday's rally in an effort to maintain community.

"We can't continue to have crimes against the elderly, our women, our children. We have to stick together and we have to do something about it. If you see something, you have to say something and we've got to do that because we have to bring the community together," Perkins said.

As Kisler continues his journey to recovery, his church community is advocating on his behalf, as well as other elders, to end violent crimes like this.

"We are really remembering and praying for his Deacon Ron Kisler. An excellent man, a pillar of the community and a wonderful man. I was in disbelief. I grew up in this church. I grew up on this street many, many years ago, and it never would have crossed my mind that anyone in the church would be attacked," Bright Star Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Romie Stephens said. "To be attacked in such a manner so viciously, it's very hard to really still wrap my mind around [it]."

Stephens not only attended Wednesday's rally to show solidarity but to advocate for a change in how younger generations behave and are raised.

"It starts in our homes to where an elderly (person) would never have been thought of to be attacked, is something that has to come back. As long as we stand and we continue to be examples, we know that, that seed will again grow. We can have what we had before," Stephens said.

He told me he will never give up hope that young people in Cleveland will change for the better.

"Speak to your young people. Have that time, take that moment. Let them know about their past and where they came from, and perhaps that will stick to the point to where they see someone else on the street, they will just have nothing but love and admiration and respect for them because we as the elder will love them," Stephens said.

Wednesday's group said they will continue watching Mango's case closely, saying, "We believe in law and order."

Brenda Bickerstaff, who was also at the rally, is hopeful accountability will prevail, and not just in the courtroom.

"I believe in the accountability not just with the police, but individuals too. We have to be accountable for our actions and the things that we do. He stepped in and he tried to defend the young lady and he almost died for that. We need more of that, but we don't need that type of violence against our elderly," Bickerstaff said.

Bickerstaff said more resources need to be invested in young people.

While rallies are a great way to build a platform, she said true action is seen in local, state, and federal agencies.

"We have to deter that behavior so it doesn't escalate the next time," Bickerstaff said.

Perkins mentioned how the Dunham Avenue Christian Church has a monthly program set up for youth. She said it currently has 20 people in it.

"Young people talking about Christ and I think that's wonderful," Perkins said.

She wants more of that.

Mango is still in the Cuyahoga County Jail awaiting his next court date on May 13.