Cleveland City Council approves expansion of exterior paint program

CLEVELAND — Cleveland City Council approved legislation on Monday for an expansion of a program that would give eligible homeowners free paint, supplies, and for the first time, labor, for exterior home painting projects.

The approved legislation authorizes the city to conduct an expanded exterior paint program, which aims to improve the city’s housing stock, much of which was built more than 100 years ago.

The legislation also allows the Department of Development to enter into agreements with eligible homeowners and tenants for the purchasing of paint, supplies and labor.

Community engagement specialists would refer applicants to this pilot program. The program aims to cover the labor costs for 50 households (up to $10,000) in 2022. To qualify, residents must be elderly, disabled or low-income.

City Council said the traditional voucher program that offers approved residents free paint and supplies will happen simultaneously.

The paint program was reestablished by the council several years ago to create incentives among homeowners and tenants to maintain the exteriors of their homes and to aid in reducing lead-based paint hazards, according to news release.

RELATED: Where should Cleveland's next $255 million in federal pandemic funds be used?

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.