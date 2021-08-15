Cleveland family wants answers in unsolved fatal hit-skip as police search for driver

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a man crossing the street in Cleveland early Saturday morning.

Around 12:24 a.m., 44-year-old Gary Hall was crossing Superior Avenue at East 105th Street when an unknown vehicle traveling west on Superior Avenue struck him. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Police and EMS responded to the scene and EMS transported Hall to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.

Police provided an image of the vehicle involved, and are searching for the driver.

Hall's cousins, Karen Smith and Tammy Mitchell told News 5 the intersection is know for daily traffic violations and accidents. The family is demanding the driver of the dark two-door compact sedan turn themselves in and they're hoping witnesses will come forward and provide information to police.

“You couldn’t stop and help the guy to see if he was alright, you knew you hit something so why not stop and help, we’re all human," Smith said. “Your conscious will eat away at you and God is going to get you, God is going to come and make you stand up and be accountable for what you’ve done. Stand up, tell the truth, come forward, come forward and let somebody know.”

Smith told News 5 the family is planning a birthday celebration for Hall at Superior and East 105 on Wed. August 18 at 7:30, Hall would have been turning 45-years old. The family has also set-up a GoFundMe account to try and off-set funeral expenses.

The incident remains under investigation, any one with information about this case is being asked to contact Cleveland Police Headquarters.

