Cleveland fire crews battle 2 house fires in Stockyards neighborhood

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Fire Department worked to extinguish house fires in the city's Stockyards neighborhood while also searching for victims Sunday evening.

Crews responded to the area of West 54th Street and Denison Avenue.

Cleveland Fire said that two homes were involved in the fires.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries resulting from the fire. Cleveland Fire said that they had been searching for victims at the scene.

Crews have since cleared the scene and News 5 is working to learn more about the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.

