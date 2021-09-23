Cleveland Fire responds to early morning blaze at vacant house

CLEVELAND — Firefighters were called to a vacant house in Cleveland early Thursday morning for a fire that broke out in the structure, according to the Cleveland Division of Fire.

Fire crews were called to a 2.5-story vacant house in the 9700 block of Parmalee Avenue for report of a fire. Crews on scene worked to extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Cleveland Fire said the damage to the house is estimated at $5,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.