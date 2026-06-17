Cleveland Flock license plate reader contract expiring at end of month

The Cleveland City Council Public Safety Committee has voted no to a contract extension for Flock license plate readers, effectively cutting off the system at the end of the month.

The committee voted 3 to 1 against renewing the contract, which expires on June 29.

Had the contract moved forward, it would have gone before the finance committee and then to the city council for final approval.

"What we learned, maybe more so than ever before we’re spending millions on technology millions on cameras and we’re not having an impact on criminal activity in our neighborhoods," said Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek, who chairs the committee.

The contract extension would have cost the city around a quarter of a million dollars. However, the committee pushed back, stating that the cameras weren't stopping crime.

"We want to see things happening, we want to see bad bars closed down. We want to see illegal operations shut down. We got cameras all over the place — you can wave and smile; you’re on candid camera — well, a lot of good it’s doing. We want results," Polensek said.

Public Safety Director Wayne Drummond said he was disappointed and will regroup with the Administration on what's next. He said he can't go to the Board of Control because he committed to taking this to the council.

Flock cameras were first activated in Cleveland in the summer of 2024 and have since drawn the ire of some residents and community activist organizations.

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One such organization, Flock No, was formed last year when the city wanted to push through the council an emergency proposal to expand Flock Safety’s footprint beyond license plate readers without giving other companies a chance to bid.