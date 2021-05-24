Cleveland gas prices have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in past week, averaging $2.95 per gallon ahead of Memorial Day weekend

CLEVELAND — Cleveland gas prices near $3.00 per gallon, with prices rising 9.2 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 831 stations in Cleveland, prices have averaged $2.95 per gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Cleveland is priced at $2.63 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.10.

Gas prices in Cleveland are 11 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 99.7 cents per gallon higher overall than a year ago.

"In the lead up to Memorial Day, we haven't seen gas prices come down much, though with oil's recent move lower, we should start to see more drops at the pump materialize in the days ahead," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With the Colonial Pipeline situation continuing to improve in Southeastern states, fueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn't be too challenging, save for a few pockets in GA, NC and SC, where outages remain a bit higher than neighboring states. For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season."

In Akron the average price per gallon is $2.96, up 15.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.81 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline is $3.02 per gallon.

