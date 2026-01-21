Cleveland launches new Downtown parking system. Here's what you need to know.

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland has launched its new on-street parking system at Tower City, the Civic Center and the Gateway District.

Paid parking will now be enforced Downtown seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Ohio City will have paid parking from Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday street parking will remain free. Free weekend parking in Downtown Cleveland has also been eliminated with this new system.

The new standard base rate for parking will be $1.50 per hour, which is about a 50-cent increase from previous rates. People will now be able to stay up to four hours, which will cost drivers up to $10.50. That rate could be higher during events.

The City of Cleveland said special event zones around the stadiums will be priced appropriately to ensure greater availability during events.

The city said these changes are coming in response to illegal parking in the Downtown area. Sometimes people will park on Friday night and leave their cars there for the entire weekend. The city is implementing these changes to create more accessible and available parking.

"The primary goals of these changes that we're going to be implementing here in early 2026 are the opportunity to create more accessible and available parking when and where folks need it," Lucas Reeves, senior advisor to Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, said.

Reaction to the parking changes is mixed. Some drivers said the higher rates feel like another added cost.

"I think it will deter most people," Connor Murray, a frequent visitor Downtown, "Because so much of the business is from people commuting from out of the area to down here."

Some business owners said the new system could help solve longstanding parking problems in busy neighborhoods.

"No one likes the cost increase," Nathaniel Crooks with Good Pizza said. "I think there are some pros and cons, but we're hoping it helps on the weekends. That's our busiest time with all the events and everything."

Drivers will also notice a new parking option. Coin meters are gone, and users will have to pay through the ParkMobile app or site by entering the zone number or scanning the QR code found on the signs located within your parking space. You can choose how long you wish to park, then tap the start parking button to begin.

The city said they can also collect data from that app to see where people are visiting from and where hot spots are.