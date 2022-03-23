Cleveland man sentenced to 4 years for smashing window, looting Colossal Cupcakes during May 2020 riots

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man who took part in the riots in downtown Cleveland in May 2020 was sentenced to four years in prison.

Tandre Buchanan Jr., of Cleveland, was sentenced to four years in prison after he was photographed smashing the storefront of Colossal Cupcakes in Cleveland. He was convicted of robbery and evidence tampering.

According to the Department of Justice, Buchanan threw an object that shattered a large window of the business. Once inside, he removed a chair from the shop and repeatedly smashed the window again until it shattered.

Multiple individuals entered the business through the broken window and destroyed the shop and stole iPads and inventory.

Buchanan was identified and later arrested based on multiple identifications from photos released to the public.

“Stealing from and deliberately damaging a business is unacceptable no matter the underlying intention or purpose,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler in a news release. “The right to engage in peaceful protest is guaranteed under the Constitution and must always be protected. Using that as an excuse to commit crimes against the innocent is an adulteration of that right.”

Upon his release from prison, he will be under supervision for three years.

According to records from the court proceedings, restitution to the business will be determined on or after May 11, 2022.

