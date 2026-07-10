Cleveland Metropolitan School District agrees to bring back 31 laid off teachers

On Friday, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) agreed to bring back 31 teachers who were previously laid off.

Teacher's Union President Errol Savage told News 5's Damon Maloney.

The layoffs were part of a consolidation plan the CMSD had for its schools, a plan set to go into effect this upcoming school year.

CMSD discusses restructuring plan for 2026-2027 school year

RELATED: The Cleveland Metropolitan School Board of Education voted to approve the large-scale plan that will restructure the school system for the next academic year.

Savage said the latest move builds on previous "recalls" and he is happy with the work the district and union have been able to accomplish.

A few months back, the district announced over 200 layoffs within the teacher and paraprofessional ranks.

CMSD board approves layoffs of hundreds of employees

RELATED: CMSD board approves layoffs of hundreds of employees

We will continue to update this story as developments occur.