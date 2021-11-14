Cleveland Orchestra cancels second concert due to positive COVID case among musicians

CLEVELAND — For the second straight day, the Cleveland Orchestra has canceled its scheduled concert due to a positive COVID-19 case among its musicians.

On Saturday, the orchestra was set to perform the "Pictures at an Exhibition" concert at Severance, but canceled in accordance with their COVID-19 protocols that were developed with Cleveland Clinic after a possible case of COVID-19 among the musicians.

The orchestra planned on Sunday's 3 p.m concert to go on, pending a negative COVID-19 test result of the musician affected, but Sunday morning announced that a positive test among the musicians would require them to cancel the Nov. 14 concert as well.

An email will be sent to ticket holders that includes a link to either donate their tickets as a tax deductible contribution or request a full refund for the ticket.

Ticket holders may also be able to exchange their ticket for a future concert by contacting the Ticket Office at 216-231-1111, boxoffice@clevelandorchestra.com, or on the orchestra's website.

