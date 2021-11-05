Cleveland police investigating after 29-year-old man shot to death on Ironwood Avenue

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a homicide of a 29-year-old man Wednesday, according to a police spokesperson.

Officers responded at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday to the 18900 block of Ironwood Avenue for a male shot.

A Cleveland firefighter was also at the scene giving first aid to the 29-year-old victim who appeared to have been shot multiple times.

EMS transported him to the hospital where he died.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 216-25-CRIME. A reward of up $5,000 may be available.

