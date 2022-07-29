Cleveland police investigating homicide of 19-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police found a 19-year-old woman dead inside of a vehicle Thursday night from apparent gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Officers responded to West 3rd Street and Quigley Road for a dead body inside of a vehicle around 11:30 p.m., the release said.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the head and body, the release said.

A person of interest has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5462. Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

