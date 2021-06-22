Cleveland police investigating shooting death of 25-year-old woman

CLEVELAND — A 25-year-old woman was fatally shot Monday night in Cleveland's near the border of the city's Union-Miles Park and Corlett neighborhoods.

Cleveland police said officers responded to the 4300 block of East 116th Street around 7:30 p.m. for a woman who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the victim on the front lawn. Officers administered first aid until EMS arrived.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital and died several hours later. Her name has not been released.

No arrests have been made. The matter remains under investigation.

