Cleveland police officer involved in crash with SUV

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland police cruiser was involved in a crash on the city's East Side Wednesday.

The crash involving an SUV happened in the area of East 135th Street and Union Avenue.

E135 and Union Cleveland police involved in a crash with an SUV. Didn't sound like there were any major injuries. pic.twitter.com/Ll3Fve0vPL — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) July 21, 2021

A spokesperson for Cleveland EMS confirmed a 30-year-old male and a 50-year-old female were transported to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in stable condition.

News 5 has reached out to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police and Cleveland EMS for further information on any injuries and what caused the crash.

