Cleveland Police searching for suspect involved in fatal hit-skip

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a fatal hit-skip.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, a motorcycle traveling westbound on St. Clair Avenue was struck by a grey Hyundai Elantra that was attempting to turn left on East 118th Street from the eastbound lane, police said.

When the motorcycle was struck, the motorcyclist attempted to lay the bike on its side, at which point he was struck by the Hyundai's rear end, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai failed to stop after striking the motorcycle and continued traveling northbound on East 118th Street, police said.

The Hyundai Elantra had a Wisconsin license plate with the number 3817AFT, police said.

Cleveland Division of Police

Anyone with information should contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.