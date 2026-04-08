Cleveland to be included in new Great Lakes region MICHELIN Guide

CLEVELAND — Destination Cleveland announced Wednesday that the city has been included in the MICHELIN Guide's latest expansion into the Great Lakes region.

This edition will cover not only Cleveland, but also Detroit, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh.

"The MICHELIN Guide is committed to fostering a culture of travel and dining by helping people discover unforgettable culinary experiences in new destinations,” Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the MICHELIN Guide, said in a statement. “We are excited to finally be putting a stake in the ground in the Great Lakes region, spotlighting the talent and food cultures across these six great cities. Our anonymous Inspectors have begun canvassing these cities for impressive culinary talent and are eager to share their experiences with you in the inaugural selection next year.”

According to Destination Cleveland, the MICHELIN Guide helps drive tourism to areas, improving cities' economic and culinary scenes, with the 2025 Ernst & Young “Beyond the MICHELIN Stars” study showing that 76% of tourists say they would extend their stays in cities with MICHELIN-Starred restaurants.

“Cleveland’s nationally recognized culinary scene is a hallmark of our visitor experience, and our chefs have earned the attention of the MICHELIN Guide,” David Gilbert, the president & CEO of Destination Cleveland, said in a statement. “This is an exciting opportunity that showcases the quality, creativity and authenticity of our culinary community - it’s time for the world to know about our vibrant food scene.”

The full restaurant selection will be announced in 2027 at the MICHELIN Guide American Great Lakes Ceremony. Destination Cleveland said anonymous inspectors are already in the area, scouting and making dining reservations.

Currently, there are no MICHELIN-rated restaurants in Ohio.