Cleveland Veterans Day Parade canceled due to rain
Posted at 9:12 AM, Nov 11, 2022
CLEVELAND — The annual Cleveland Veteran's Day Parade scheduled for Friday has been canceled due to heavy rainfall.
The ceremony scheduled for 11 a.m. and the resource fair is still on.
The resource fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall's Public Auditorium.
