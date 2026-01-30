Clevelanders set to protest Downtown Friday afternoon as part of national day of action against ICE

CLEVELAND — Cities all across the country, including Cleveland, will be the scene of protests against ICE and the recent shootings in Minnesota as part of a national day of action this afternoon.

The 50501 Project, which organized last year's No Kings protests, is urging U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to scale back its operations amid a surge in immigration enforcement activities in Minneapolis and elsewhere.

The movement calls for a national shutdown today and for participants to not work, go to school, or shop.

A rally is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Public Square, and numerous local business owners have announced that they will either shut down or stay open and pledge part of their profits to organizations such as the ACLU, Minnesota Immigrant Defense Network, or Re:Source Cleveland.

Some businesses have voiced their support but said they won't be closing, such as Brewnuts, which posted a statement on Instagram explaining its decision and drawing attention to what other businesses are facing.

"A note about the General Strike:



We're pretty sure you're all clear on where we stand on this moment in history.



This week we've had many conversations with fellow small business owners who've been struggling with how to handle the call for a strike. Many fear they'll be seen as against the cause if they don't close, but don't have the bandwidth to do so.



That's one of many things that our current administration doesn't care about and that many folks don't know: the people making our communities feel safer and more vibrant by bringing unique businesses to them are often a week or emergency away from being in untenable situations.



Being closed multiple days this week due to extreme weather makes this an incredibly difficult time to shutter for another day. More importantly, penalizing team members who have expressed a desire to work is also problematic.



If you see businesses who chose not to close, it was likely not a decision made without delicate forethought.



We will be open and we stand with everyone exercising their rights in the name of community today, however they are choosing to do so. Be safe, look out for one another - Power to the People, Cleveland Against Tyranny."

Some businesses that remain open are still supporting the community, including:

Rising Star Coffee: "Our team stands in solidarity with the national ICE Out Day of Action with the communities across the country demanding safety, accountability, and justice. For our community members exercising their rights today, please take care of yourself and each other."

Dahlia Coffee Co.: "As a small business, closing our doors is not something we're financially able to do. That said, staying open does not mean staying silent."

Sophie La Gourmande: Will remain open but is donating a portion of the day's profits. "We stand for dignity, compassion and care for all - today and always."

Cleveland Bagel Shop: Will remain open, "standing in solidarity with our friends in Minneapolis & those protesting the abuse of power in our communities."

W Sports Bar said it will provide a "safe space for sign-making and community gathering. We will have whistles for folks to take, KYRI (Know Your Rights Initiative) pamphlets and information from our friends at The Ohio Center for Strategic Immigration Litigation and Outreach."

Others like Thai Thai Lakewood, Beet Jar, Cleveland Clothing Company, Climb Cleveland, Océanne Studio and Boutique, Loganberry Books, Propaganda Coffee, Tabletop, Wicked Plant Company, and Lakewood Art Supply are among those that have also expressed support for standing with the community.

Cleveland Magazine has compiled a list of local business reactions.

Who is Alex Pretti?

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, was fatally wounded Saturday in Minneapolis while filming immigration enforcement officers. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, officials said Pretti had brandished a weapon, but video evidence showed agents had already retrieved Pretti’s firearm seconds before firing the fatal shots.

Gun advocacy groups, including the National Rifle Association, pushed back on claims from the Trump administration that Pretti did not have a right to possess a firearm at the protests. Family members said Pretti owned a handgun and had a permit to conceal carry in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed “love” for the Pretti family, days after members of his administration said the man killed during a federal immigration enforcement raid was committing domestic terrorism.

Second protest in Cleveland this week

On Tuesday night, protesters faced freezing temperatures as they marched downtown.

Scripps News digital content producers Justin Boggs and Taylor O'Bier contributed to this report.