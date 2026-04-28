Cleveland's 2026 cruise season kicks off Tuesday

CLEVELAND — The 2026 Cleveland cruise season kicks off Tuesday morning.

The Victory I cruise ship is expected to dock in the Port of Cleveland on Tuesday morning.

It will be the first cruise ship to dock in the port this season.

The boutique cruise ship operated by Victory Cruise Lines just completed a major renovation.

It carries about 190 passengers, bringing guests from across the country and the world to Northeast Ohio.

Port officials tell News 5 that the arrival signals what could be a record-breaking year for Cleveland's growing cruise industry. Since the port welcomed its first modern cruise ship back in 2017, the industry has grown steadily. Last year, Cleveland saw a record 53 cruise ship calls with nearly 9,000 passengers spending more than $1.3 million locally.

The Port of Cleveland said every cruise ship visit helps to boost tourism, support local businesses and showcase Cleveland's vibrant waterfront.

"There's a pretty significant economic development impact to the city when all these cruise ships come in," David Guthiel, chief operating officer of the Port of Cleveland, said. "We've been told that the average cruise passenger that visits the city spends between $100 and $150 per visit. We're expecting close to 10,000 passengers this year, so multiply that out and that's a pretty good impact on local businesses and restaurants and all kinds of other [places] in the area."

Leaders expect to surpass last year's numbers again this year as more passengers choose Great Lakes itineraries that include Cleveland.

This year, 57 cruise ship calls scheduled are giving even more visitors the chance to explore local attractions like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the West Side Market, University Circle, along with day trips to Amish Country.