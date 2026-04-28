Cleveland's Playhouse Square seeks to become the city's next Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland is considering a request to designate Playhouse Square as a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA).

In legislation introduced this week to the Cleveland City Council, the Bibb Administration is asking the council to approve a designation that would allow people to walk freely with alcoholic beverages purchased from participating permitted businesses.

"By establishing a DORA, Playhouse Square seeks to support ongoing efforts to boost tourism, enhance the guest experience, and create a more vibrant, walkable downtown environment that benefits residents, visitors, and local businesses alike," the request reads. "Playhouse Square aims to encourage patrons to linger before and after performances, turning a single event into a more immersive and social experience."

There will be two districts in a sense, one primarily in the theater complex itself or "base area" that would be used on a day-to-day basis. The "Expanded Area" provides coverage for use on an event-by-event basis.

Playhouse Square estimates that approximately 10-15 events per year could trigger the expanded DORA. It lists things like the Cleveland International Film Festival, Tri-C JazzFest, Saint Patrick’s Day, Oktoberfest and an Air Show Watch party, to name a few.

The ask comes 12 years after the district debuted the world's largest outdoor chandelier, an event that brought thousands to the area, filling Euclid Avenue with live music, entertainment and fireworks. It was an event viewed as a taste of what could be, how this space could act as an outdoor living room for the city, hosting big events.

"I think it's a great idea and it's time to activate Playhouse Square," said Cleveland Councilman Richard A. Starr, who represents the district and pointed to the Jazz Fest as an example of one of the events that could be elevated to a new level. "Imagine being able to have that designated outdoor refreshment area where you can go from this restaurant, this business, and you can really have some entertainment in a safe environment."

Safety is key, said Starr, who also represents Downtown's other soon-to-be DORA on East 4th. He said he heard pushback from some residents there and expects he'll get some here as well, and plans to hold community meetings to make sure those concerns are addressed.

Playhouse Square lists more than 50 businesses in the area that support it, such as The Friars' Table.

"That'd bring more business to the people here, and people like to sit outside when it's nice outside and continue to walk around and see what's going on downtown," said Courtney Crumedy, GM of The Friars' Table.

Folks like Shelby Mason said it would be an incentive to come down more often.

"It's lovely down here, I mean we don't come down often but when we do wandering is one of the best parts of the city," she said.

With Playhouse Square and East 4th separated by less than a half mile and Councilman Starr representing both, could he see a time, if approved, where these two DORAs could become one?

"Yes I think there is a opportunity to be able to go to the drawing board and see what does a DORA look like from East 4th to possibly E. 14th Street, 15th Street, 16th Street area but it's something we have to really go to the drawing board to really think about it because there is a lot of businesses within that location and that area so there's talks," he said.

In a statement, Playhouse Square told News 5, "The DORA designation would give Playhouse Square’s guests more opportunity to extend their visit, supporting local restaurants and strengthening downtown Cleveland while maintaining the responsible stewardship our community expects."

“Playhouse Square is grateful for the partnership of Mayor Justin Bibb, public safety officials, and our neighboring businesses and residents as we continue to enhance our downtown district beyond the stage,” said Playhouse Square President & CEO Craig Hassall.

