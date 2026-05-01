Could Cleveland Metroparks Zoo get a themed hotel?

CLEVELAND — Could a trip to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo soon turn into an overnight stay?

Metroparks officials say they’re once again exploring the possibility of building a themed hotel on-site, but they stress the idea is still in its early stages.

According to Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman, the concept isn’t new.

A small feasibility study conducted in 2019 examined whether a hotel could work at the zoo. Those plans were ultimately put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the organization is restarting the conversation — issuing a Request for Proposals (RFP) to gauge developer interest and determine whether the project is viable.

“Can we find something that’s complementary and provides a stay-and-play experience for travel and tourism here in Northeast Ohio?” Zimmerman said.

While nothing is finalized, early ideas suggest a boutique, themed hotel tied closely to the zoo and conservation efforts, Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman says the concept could draw inspiration from the Metroparks’ 18 reservations, the zoo's animal exhibits, and conservation-focused experiences.

“It would definitely have a connection to conservation — a tie back to the zoo,” Zimmerman said.

According to data released by the zoo, it welcomed more than 1.3 million visitors in 2024 alone.

At the same time, Metroparks leaders say there’s a gap in hotel options between the airport and downtown — particularly along what they call the “Metro Mile."

The Metro Mile is the corridor between MetroHealth System and the Metroparks.

A themed hotel, Zimmerman says, could help fill that gap while boosting tourism and revenue.

Potential locations under consideration for the hotel include areas near the zoo amphitheater, maintenance facilities, the bear exhibit and nearby Brookside Reservation.

The project would also align with other major investments, including the ongoing $75 million renovation of Primate Forest.

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Zoo officials tell News 5 this is strictly exploratory at this point.

The RFP deadline is May 29.

Cleveland Metroparks officials stress they will not operate the hotel. The Metroparks would act more as a landlord.

A private developer would run the hotel.

Zimmerman cited a themed concept similar to Kalahari Resorts or Great Wolf Lodge, but the project would be uniquely tied to the zoo experience.

Cleveland isn’t alone in exploring the idea.

At the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, officials are discussing a similar concept tied to their existing water park, Zoombezi Bay.

Zimmerman cited their success and says a water component could also be part of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's proposal.

If the right developer emerges, Cleveland Metroparks leaders believe the project could become a major new tourism draw.