'It's transformative.' Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Primate Forest ready for summer opening

CLEVELAND — A major transformational project is now entering its final stretch at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, where crews are working to complete the highly anticipated Primate Forest.

The multi-million-dollar project is a complete reimagining of the beloved Rainforest exhibit.

Zoo officials confirm the project is on track to open in summer 2026.

For the first time since July 2025, News 5 Followed Through and got a behind-the-scenes look inside the construction zone, where the 140,000-square-foot space is rapidly taking shape.

'This project will blow your mind.'

RELATED: 'This project will blow your mind': Cleveland Zoo continues work on upcoming Primate Forest

“This is one of the largest capital improvement projects in the zoo’s history,” said Executive Director Dr. Chris Kuhar.

The redesigned space will immerse visitors in a forest-like environment.

It will be complete with dense greenery and projection mapping designed to simulate natural habitats.

“There’s going to be a lot of trees in here, so it’s going to feel like you’re walking through a forest,” Kuhar said.

Zoo leaders say the Primate Forest is about more than just aesthetics — it’s designed to improve both animal welfare and public education.

For the first time, guests will be able to see behind-the-scenes elements of animal care, research, and science integrated into the exhibit.

Rather than building an entirely new space and structure, Kuhar says the zoo opted to connect and renovate existing spaces.

This includes habitats for gorillas and orangutans.

“The bones of the building remain the same, but many exhibits will be updated and modernized," Kuhar said.

Despite a challenging Cleveland winter and a minor fire in January 2025, crews have continued working nearly every day to keep the project on schedule.

Fire breaks out at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Rainforest

RELATED: Fire breaks out at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Rainforest

Kuhar says much of the zoo’s animal population, which includes primates and reptiles, has remained on-site during construction, with only minor adjustments.

The existing Rainforest structure will ultimately become a tropical forest gallery, blending familiar elements with new features.

Frequent visitors tell News 5 they are already looking forward to the upgraded experience.

“It’s great — great for the city, great for the zoo,” said Cleveland teacher Krystal Barry.

Barry says the transformation will elevate an already popular destination, and she's eager to take her students back for a field trip once everything is completed.

“We loved it before — it’ll be good now,” Barry said.

Zoo officials say the Primate Forest is just one part of a broader, multi-phase investment in the zoo’s future.

Officials say the next phase will introduce expanded indoor and outdoor habitats for gorillas, featuring a multi-level design aimed at reimagining the visitor experience.

The full project is expected to continue through 2032, which times out with the zoo’s 150th anniversary.

In addition, the Zoo Society recently announced that it received a $750,000 gift from the PNC Foundation, which will help fund the zoo’s first indoor play space.

Zoo leaders say fundraising efforts will continue as the long-term vision unfolds.

For more information on the Primate Forest and ways to support the mission, click here.