Council proposal looks to tweak the just-enacted Downtown Cleveland parking changes

CLEVELAND — Cleveland's much-anticipated Downtown parking changes with cashless payments and dynamic pricing are only a few months old, but the City Council is considering changes in response to complaints.

"Clevelanders were shocked by the increases in the rates that they were seeing to park in our neighborhoods and Downtown. So we just wanted to make this thing right for Cleveland," said the measure's sponsor, Councilman Kevin Bishop. "We hope to make it fair for businesses, and we hope to make it fair for residents, and we want to make it fair for folks that are visiting our community, whether it's Downtown, Ohio City or University Circle."

The ordinance would amend sections of the 2023 measure that cleared the way for the switch from traditional coin-fed meters to the ParkMobile system, which allows drivers to pay for parking via an app or kiosk.

Bishop said the dynamic pricing, which enabled motorists to park for longer periods and during special events, came with a steep price tag that was difficult for some to figure out.

"We want a process that Clevelanders can understand," he said. "We don't want folks to be shocked with the prices to park, we want them to have a clear sense of what they're going to pay to park."

With the new system came the requirement to pay for parking Downtown from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week, eliminating free on-street parking Downtown on weekends and after 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Among the changes in Bishop's proposal would be restoring free on-street parking Downtown on Sundays, except on special event days, and the ordinance would also give the council greater say over any future parking zone expansion, pulling back on some of the power it gave to the administration in 2023.

"Well, we just want to get this thing right, and we think that the first piece of legislation that we passed wasn't quite right," said Bishop. "So we want to just make this thing right for Clevelanders."

The measure now goes to committee before being voted on by the council as a whole.n Saturdays before 4 p.m.

It would also make on-street parking free after 8 p.m. Downtown, Monday through Thursday, instead of the current 10 p.m., while expanding free parking hours and lowering rates in neighborhoods outside Downtown.

"This is an evolving thing, and we're still talking with the administration, we're trying to get this fair for everyone," said Bishop.

But that's what the Bibb Administration told News 5 Transportation Reporter Caitlin Hunt last month: It's been trying to do so, pointing to changes it made to rates and hours after the first three months of data from users of the ParkMobile app.

"It's really helped us craft solutions that really work for folks," said Lucas Reeve, senior advisor to Mayor Bibb. "We are already getting feedback about the dynamic responsive zones where employees in the Warehouse District are saying this is a great solution for us. This provides another option and opportunity on where to park."

In a statement to News 5, Tyler Sinclair, a spokesperson for Mayor Bibb, said:

"We’re reviewing this legislation and look forward to continuing our dialogue with council. The Administration believes modernizing Cleveland’s paid parking system downtown and in commercial corridors — replacing outdated static rules with a dynamic, responsive approach — is necessary to improve availability, support local businesses, and better manage curb space.





Data shows the majority of those paying to park in these areas are visitors, and legislation introduced by the Administration would reinvest those dollars into critical priorities like street improvements as well as public and traffic safety. We are committed to ensuring residents in affected areas are protected from significant impacts, including a proposal to pilot a modernized residential permit parking program that prioritizes neighborhood needs."

The ordinance would also give council greater say over any future parking zone expansion, pulling back on some of the power they gave to the administration in 2023.

"Well we just want to get this thing right, and we think that the first piece of legislation that we passed wasn't quite right," said Bishop. "So we want to just make this thing right for Clevelanders."

The measure now goes to committee before being voted on by the council as a whole.

John Kosich is the Cleveland City Hall and state and federal politics reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @KosichJohn, on Facebook JohnKosichTV or email him at kosich@wews.com.