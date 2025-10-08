CSU students stage silent protest over radio takeover

A silent protest was held at the Cleveland State University campus on Tuesday after the school pulled the plug on a student-run radio station.

Last week, News 5 told you the station was abruptly shut down and alternative playlists were replaced with jazz.

CSU abruptly ends student-run WCSB radio, replaces with Ideastream's smooth jazz

RELATED: Cleveland State University abruptly ends student-run WCSB radio, replaces with jazz run by Ideastream

School leaders said the change came after Ideastream bought the station.

A student who worked for the station said they were stunned when they learned about the transition.

"The very quick nature of its execution has harmed these communities and shown that Cleveland State is not giving a voice to the voiceless, it's giving a voice to the people with money and influence to have a voice," Alison Bomgardner, former GM of WCSB, said.

Cleveland State University President Laura Bloomberg explained that Ideastream approached the school several months ago about taking over the FM signal for jazz programming.

In exchange, the school would strengthen its relationship for student opportunities for hands-on experience at Ideastream, such as paid and for-credit learning opportunities like internships in journalism, television, radio production, marketing and graphic design.