Cleveland State University abruptly ends student-run WCSB radio, replaces with smooth jazz run by Ideastream

CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University's student-run alternative radio station, WCSB, was abruptly shut down Friday and replaced with a jazz station operated by Ideastream Public Media.

The sudden change was announced during a Zoom call Friday morning, which News 5 obtained a copy of from an attendee.

The call revealed that WCSB's FM signal would now focus on JazzNEO programming 24/7 under Ideastream's control, while Cleveland State University would retain the radio license, thus ending the station's run as a student-operated alternative music outlet.

That left students scrambling to preserve decades of music and memorabilia inside the studios.

"We had less than 24 hours of notice to pack up 50 years of history – and now they're going to kick us out of the station," said General Manager Alison Bomgardner.

Bomgardner was on-air when the switch occurred.

"It was a feeling of shock because I didn't see the transmitter turn off," Bomgardner explained. "The only way I knew it turned off is people were saying they can't hear my voice on air anymore. To hear my own perspective and my own opinions be silenced by smooth jazz and boring music sucks as a general manager of an alternative station."

News 5 was there as Cleveland State Police arrived and escorted students out of the building.

Cleveland State University President Laura Bloomberg explained that Ideastream approached the school several months ago about taking over the FM signal for jazz programming. In exchange, the school would strengthen its relationship for student opportunities for hands-on experience at Ideastream, such as paid and for-credit learning opportunities like internships in journalism, television, radio production, marketing and graphic design.

"I hope they realize this is a strategic partnership that's built on opportunities for students," Dr. Bloomberg said. "It will be rough as we transition. It will be hard for the students deeply involved in the radio station but ultimately I believe it's a very positive thing for CSU."

As a result of the partnership, CSU student fees would no longer support WCSB.

As far as niche programming, Dr. Bloomberg told News 5 they're working with Ideastream to help offer other digital/streaming options for niche programming that was previously on WCSB.

At My Mind's Eye Records in Lakewood, owner Charles helped explain the impact WCSB had on the Cleveland radio scene.

"I am still in shock – a little bit of anger, a lot of anger," he said. "WCSB's legacy is far and wide. You have shows playing country music, you have shows playing noise, rock and roll, soul."

"We aim to play what you're not hearing," said Liam Main, treasurer and business manager of WCSB.

In a statement, Ideastream's CEO and President, Kevin Martin, said:

“Jazz is one of America’s most original art forms – and by expanding its reach on the airwaves, we’re ensuring this music remains vibrant, accessible, and part of the cultural fabric of our community. We are deeply grateful to Cleveland State University’s partnership in making this possible.”

The announcement occurred on World College Radio Station Day.