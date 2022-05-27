Death of 14-month-old Cleveland boy ruled homicide, police say

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the January 2022 death of a 14-month-old boy as a homicide.

The boy was initially hospitalized on Jan. 14 after officers were flagged down by a woman in the 2000 block of West 103rd Street who told them that her 14-month-old son was unresponsive.

The boy, who had bruising on his face and head, was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died.

Members of the homicide unit responded, and the medical examiner performed an autopsy and ruled his death on Friday as a homicide.

Police said a person of interest has been identified.

The death remains under investigation.

