Destination Cleveland gearing up for a busy summer as festivals and concerts return

CLEVELAND — With COVID-19 restrictions lifting across the state and the weather (hopefully) turning warmer for good, many people are looking forward to Cleveland summers we know and love.

Progressive Field will return to full capacity next week and after a year-plus of calendars filled with empty dates, several small music venues are reopening after staying quiet for so long.

There are also concerts and orchestra performances at Blossom that people are scooping up tickets for left and right.

Meanwhile, Light-Up The Lake, the Fourth of July fireworks show returns to downtown Cleveland and the Feast of the Assumption comes back this August.

Also in August, the Browns return to training camp and fans will be craving to see the team in person after coming off its first playoff appearance since 2003.

The events give people around Northeast Ohio a sense of normalcy, but they’re also key for travel and tourism in Northeast Ohio.

“Events play a really big role in attracting visitors, and it's, yes, the friends and family that are going to come and see people they know in Cleveland,” said Senior Director of PR and Communications for Destination Cleveland Emily Lauer. “But it's also what we call a marketable trip. So with more and more events filling the calendar, we have an opportunity to continue to bolster and bring back the travel and tourism economy by having events for visitors to come to Cleveland to experience.”

New this year is the Juneteenth Freedom Festival on June 19. Destination Cleveland is partnering with the Downtown Cleveland Alliance and Karamu House for the festival.

It’s a first-year event to celebrate the day all African Americans became free. There are more events and celebrations surrounding the freedom festival that will be announced later.

