Downtown Safety Patrol tried to pull over car that crashed into Subway in Cleveland

Two men were transported to the hospital after crashing into a Subway restaurant.
Two men were taken to the hospital after crashing into a Subway restaurant in Cleveland overnight.

According to Cuyahoga County spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia, deputies from the Downtown Safety Patrol attempted a traffic stop when the vehicle sped off. A supervisor denied permission to chase, according to Ciaccia.

It's unclear at this time if the deputies were ever involved in a chase with this vehicle before or after being denied permission. We've reached out to the county for clarification.

The vehicle crashed around 1 a.m. at East 17th Street and Superior Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said two men in their 50s were transported to Metro Hospital with minor injuries.

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department is investigating the crash.

There have been concerns with the Downtown Safety Patrol regarding chases over the last few months.

'It’s unspeakable': County Council member wants safeguards, says deadly deputy chases occurred too many times

