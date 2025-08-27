'It’s unspeakable': County Council member wants safeguards, says deadly deputy chases occurred too many times

Warning: The video is difficult to watch.

New surveillance video shows the moment a car being chased by Cuyahoga County deputies slams into a mother of two, killing her.

Sharday Elder was the second innocent bystander to die in a chase started by Deputy Kasey Loudermilk from the Downtown Safety Patrol.

County records showed the chase lasted just under two minutes, with speeds at one point reaching about 100 miles per hour.

Cleveland surveillance video from Sunday, Aug. 24, shows cars pulling up to a red light at the intersection of Superior and Addison.

In the video, just seconds later, the suspect's car plows into one car, pushing it into a field.

A different angle from Addison shows a cruiser sideswiping the wreckage.

Elder, a mother of two, ages 16 and 11, died.

Her sister has called for justice.

Deputy Christopher Monda was hurt, but is out of the hospital.

New court records revealed how badly passengers in the two cars were hurt in the crash.

A 16-year-old girl in the suspect’s car has a spinal injury, and Elder’s passenger has a double broken pelvis.

The Cuyahoga County council president raised concern over the deputy chase policy and practices.

This is the second chase in five months where a driver who had nothing to do with it was killed. In March, a woman died when her SUV was hit during a chase and flew over a traffic bridge in a fiery explosion at Eddy Road and I-90.

Deputy Loudermilk started that chase downtown as well.

County council member Sunny Simon has been working on changes to the Sheriff’s pursuit policy.

“We knew as council that this could be problematic. You know this moving forward we need to make sure there were safeguards to put cost benefit analysis in place that would keep the community safe but at the same time not harm innocent people. Obviously this is something that has occurred too many times,” Simon said.

County council member calls for Downtown Safety Patrol to be disbanded.

Simon said she doesn’t think the county should be chasing, but is proposing chases only for felony and violent offenses and not misdemeanors like reckless driving.

Her legislation is still pending to halt funding for the Downtown Safety Patrol until policy changes are in place.

“It’s unspeakable what’s happened to the family and to this innocent victim of this, basically the chase,” Simon said.

Simon said she has had two productive meetings with Sheriff Harold Pretel about her proposal she plans to present in mid-September.

The suspect in Sunday’s case, Jaymone Whitaker II, is expected in court tomorrow on several charges, including involuntary manslaughter and aggravated vehicular homicide.