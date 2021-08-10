Driver arrested after injuring Cleveland police officers with his vehicle in McDonald's parking lot

CLEVELAND — A man was arrested after he injured two officers with his vehicle in a McDonald's parking lot Tuesday afternoon, according to Cleveland police.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were flagged down by a manager of the McDonald's in the 5600 block of Memphis Avenue who reported an unconscious man in a vehicle in their parking lot.

Officers, as well as Cleveland EMS, approached the running vehicle and attempted to speak to the man.

Police said the man then woke up, put the car in gear and drove forward, then in reverse, before officers ordered him to stop the vehicle.

During the incident, two officers were injured by the man's vehicle before the man fled the scene, according to police.

Officers later arrested the man in the area of West 66th Street and Denison Avenue, where a third officer was injured during the arrest.

Cleveland police said all of the injuries sustained by the officers are non-life-threatening and the incident remains under investigation.

