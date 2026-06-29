Farm Stop returning in August to Cleveland's Kinsman neighborhood

CLEVELAND — Monday, I learned the Central Kinsman Wellness Collective will host its next pilot Farm Stop from Aug. 6–9 at CornUcopia Place, located at East 72nd Street and Kinsman Avenue, in Cleveland’s Kinsman neighborhood.

A Farm Stop operates similarly to a co-op and would be a year-round indoor farmers market. In this case, it is designed to improve access to fresh, healthy food for residents whose access to grocery stores is limited due to businesses deciding to close.

I spoke with Danie White, a Cleveland native and member of the collective. She’s an urban farmer who specializes in beans. White is also a beekeeper.

"Is it kind of cool to be a part of a process that’s trying to meet a need … solve a problem?” I asked White.

"Oh, definitely,” White said. “The growers coming together with the residents asking them, 'What do you need? What do you want? And how can I make sure that it gets to you?' It’s very powerful and beautiful."

White said the pilot Farm Stop I first reported on in October 2025 at Shiloh Baptist Church in the city’s Central neighborhood was a success.

New idea taking root in Cleveland to increase access to fresh, healthy foods

Organizers previously told me about 100 people shopped at that multi-day offering.

However, the long-term goal is to find a permanent location to operate year-round.

"Having a permanent location established by the people … maintained by the people in that cooperative style is just one of those ways that we have community autonomy and say, 'Hey, if you need this change, you can make it, and we’ll support you,'” White said.

The Central Kinsman Wellness Collective is looking for local farmers and food producers who want to sell their products, as well as donors to support its initiative.

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Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.