Man dies in house fire on Cleveland's West Side

CLEVELAND — Authorities are investigating after a man died in a house fire Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 10300 block of Thrush Avenue.

Cleveland EMS told News 5 that a woman was found at the scene and pronounced dead. But according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, the person has been identified as a 48-year-old male. News 5 has reached out authorities for clarification.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Cleveland police said the arson unit is investigating.

No further information has been released.

