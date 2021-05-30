Feast of the Assumption returns to Little Italy

CLEVELAND — The Feast of the Assumption is returning to Little Italy.

The festival was canceled last summer due to COVID-19.

The feast brings together many in Northeast Ohio as well as visitors from around the country who return each year to celebrate the Assumption.

“For more than 120 years, Holy Rosary Parish’s Feast of the Assumption celebration has been a time for families to come together to honor and commemorate their rich cultural heritage,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “This year, we look forward to joining the Little Italy community and our Italian-American residents in celebration of this long-standing tradition.”

“With gratitude to God’s Providence and for all those who have worked to bring us through the pandemic, which we pray will soon completely end, we remember and pray for all those who have died, lost loved ones or have been affected by COVID-19,” said Fr. Joseph Previte of Holy Rosary Parish in Little Italy. “We look forward to celebrating this solemnity and parish tradition in 2021 with a profound sense of gratitude.”

The Feast of the Assumption will take place from August 12-15.

RELATED: Destination Cleveland gearing up for a busy summer as festivals and concerts return