Firefighters battle intense flames at vacant house fire on Carlos Avenue

CLEVELAND — Firefighters battled intense flames during a house fire overnight in Cleveland's Stockyards neighborhood.

The fire was reported at a vacant house in the 4900 block of Carlos Avenue.

Mike Vielhaber| News 5 Cleveland. House fires on Carlos Avenue.

Crews on scene worked for about an hour to get the flames under control.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. House fires on Carlos Avenue.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Fire Department said the fire caused about $30,000 in damage.

No injuries were reported.

