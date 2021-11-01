Former Buckeye, current Ravens LB Malik Harrison shot in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Former Ohio State Buckeye and current Baltimore Ravens linebacker Malik Harrison was shot in Cleveland Sunday night, according to the Baltimore Ravens.

The shooting occurred near East 9th Street outside of Sausalito. Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf, the team said in a statement on Twitter.

Scott Noll

A nearby Dunkin Donuts on East 9th Street was seen Monday morning to have damage to the storefront windows.

Scott Noll

According to a police report, a fight had broken out at an area establishment and security kicked all of the patrons out. While the crowd was outside, witnesses saw someone with a gun and started running when several shots were heard. That's when Harrison was struck by a stray bullet.

After the incident, Harrison was treated and discharged from MetroHealth Medical Center. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

Harrison was back in Ohio as the Ravens were on their bye this week.

Harrison, a Columbus native, went to Walnut Ridge High School just 15 minutes from Ohio State, where he went on to play college football. With the Buckeyes, Harrison led the team in tackles his senior and junior year, being named first-team All-Big Ten and first-team All-American in 2019.

The Ravens selected Harrison in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft and he made his NFL debut in Cleveland against the Browns last year.

This season, Harrison has started in five of the seven games he's played, recording 22 total tackles, two for loss.

