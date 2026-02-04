Former Cuyahoga County Judge Leslie Celebrezze takes plea deal; will be sentenced at later date

CLEVELAND — A little over a month after her arraignment, former Cuyahoga County Judge Leslie Celebrezze has now taken a plea deal, preventing the case from going to trial.

On Wednesday, Celebrezze pleaded guilty to tampering with records, a third-degree felony. She faces nine to 36 months behind bars and community control for up to five years. She also faces a fine of up to $10,000.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, on Jan. 19, 2023, Celebrezze falsely claimed in a journal entry that she had been randomly assigned to a case. It was later determined that she manually assigned herself.

"Today's plea illustrates that nobody is above the law. Integrity on the bench is essential. Anything less undermines the very foundation of our courts," said Lexi Bauer, communications manager for the prosecutor's office. ﻿

Celebrezze was arraigned late last year and suspended from the bench.

This comes after years of reporting from The Marshall Project - Cleveland regarding allegations of misconduct.

Last year, a federal grand jury subpoena delivered to the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court showed that federal investigators were investigating Celebrezze and her ties to a court-appointed receiver.

She will be sentenced at a later date after the court conducts a pre-sentence investigation.