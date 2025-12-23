Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cuyahoga County Judge Leslie Celebrezze pleads not guity to tampering with evidence charge

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County judge was arraigned on Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of tampering with evidence.

Leslie Celebrezze is accused of manually assigning herself to a case in 2023, allegedly entering that she was randomly assigned to it, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office.

Earlier this year, a federal grand jury subpoena delivered to the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court showed that federal investigators were investigating Celebrezze and her ties to a court-appointed receiver.

She was suspended from the bench and is due back in court on Jan. 6.

