Cuyahoga County Judge Leslie Celebrezze pleads not guity to tampering with evidence charge

CLEVELAND — A Cuyahoga County judge was arraigned on Tuesday morning and pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of tampering with evidence.
Leslie Celebrezze is accused of manually assigning herself to a case in 2023, allegedly entering that she was randomly assigned to it, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's office.
Earlier this year, a federal grand jury subpoena delivered to the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court showed that federal investigators were investigating Celebrezze and her ties to a court-appointed receiver.
She was suspended from the bench and is due back in court on Jan. 6.
