Gas prices in Cleveland have increased by 12.5 cents in past week, according to GasBuddy

CLEVELAND — Gas prices across Northeast Ohio have risen at least 12.5 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy, a tech company that analyzes fuel prices.

The average price per gallon of gas in Cleveland is $3.30. That’s based on 831 stations surveyed daily in Cleveland.

Gas prices are 17.6 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago and are $1.27 per gallon higher than the same time last year.

The cheapest gas station in Cleveland has gas priced at $2.95 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon.

The national average price of gas has risen 1.8 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy.

"Last week saw oil prices briefly fall back under $80 for the first time in weeks. While it wasn't enough to provide much relief last week, we should see small declines this week in a majority of the country, thanks to the corresponding drop in wholesale gasoline prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, in a news release. "At OPEC's monthly meeting last week, the cartel held firm to the small increases they agreed to in July, raising November production by 400,000 barrels per day. With President Biden still mulling over options to help push gas prices down, we could continue to see some volatility in oil prices. I don't immediately see a large decline or surge coming in the run up to Thanksgiving, but U.S. gasoline demand does remain strong. Levels are currently rivaling September demand, so we know high prices aren't significantly curbing consumption."

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Akron- $3.30 per gallon, up 24.2 cents per gallon from last week's $3.06 per gallon.

Detroit- $3.38 per gallon, up 8.9 cents per gallon from last week's $3.30 per gallon.

Erie- $3.63 per gallon, up 1 cent per gallon from last week's $3.62 per gallon.



