Gas prices poised to spike again, drivers could see 40-cent jump

CLEVELAND — Drivers across the Great Lakes region could soon face another sharp increase at the pump as refinery issues continue to strain fuel supply, according to industry tracking services.

Experts warn that states including Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Michigan may see a “double spike” in gas prices this week, potentially pushing costs up by nearly 40 cents per gallon.

The increase comes as wholesale fuel prices rise due to ongoing refinery challenges in the region, tightening supply, and putting upward pressure on retail prices.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gas in Ohio is currently around $4.21, slightly below the national average of $4.29.

But many drivers say even current prices are already straining their budgets.

"This is the third gas station that I've been looking for because gas prices are so high. I thought I was going to find something a little cheaper, but no. This is the constant state of America right now, so finding something cheaper is not reasonable or feasible right now," said Chantel Burse of Cleveland.

Others say they are adjusting their daily habits to cope with rising costs.

"I am trying to work extra hours, do things of that sort, but I really don't have a lot of time, so yeah. I've got to make adjustments, but I need my gas," said Patricia Goode of Cleveland.

Some residents say they are cutting back on driving altogether or turning to alternative transportation, such as biking, when possible.

"I ride my bicycle as much as I can. Even before the gas prices, I do, so it just helps even more," said Jim Kovein of Collinwood.

While prices have fluctuated in recent weeks, analysts say the outlook remains uncertain. Some warn that continued refinery issues could push prices even higher—potentially approaching $5 per gallon in certain areas.

Drivers, meanwhile, say they are bracing for more volatility at the pump as they try to plan for already stretched household budgets.

"I just gotta do what I gotta do. I might have to cut back on a couple things, maybe a couple luxuries. But other than that, I mean, you just gotta move through it," said John Grimes, North Collinwood.

We will continue to monitor gas prices and bring you updates as they develop.