Global helium shortage hits close to home

CLEVELAND — While many drivers are feeling the impact of the war in Iran at the gas pump, the conflict's effects are reaching beyond fuel into places many might not expect.

Experts say a global helium shortage, worsened by supply chain disruptions connected to the conflict in the Middle East, is now affecting industries ranging from healthcare and technology to local party supply stores.

In Streetsboro, Everything Party owner Unique Bell says securing helium has become increasingly difficult.

Despite steady demand for celebrations like birthdays, baby showers, and graduations, keeping up with supply has become a challenge.

"We have a plethora of options that our customers have access to easily just by walking in, and we need helium to stay afloat in the storefront," said Bell.

Bell recently learned that her primary supplier could no longer deliver helium, forcing her to find a new source quickly.

"I found another plant that had helium, and I had to sign a new contract, and I had to get that helium because we have to stay open because this is our community, and they still celebrate, and we want to keep the party going," said Bell.

To stretch the available supply, Bell has ordered a splitter that mixes helium with air. She’s also encouraging customers to reserve balloons and decorations in advance.

"We are trying to do more reservations so that people who need helium for a future event, birthday party, baby shower, they can come in and have that helium if it's there and they made the reservation," said Bell.

Other businesses are experiencing similar impacts. Signs posted inside Acme Fresh Markets warn customers of a 15% increase in helium product prices.

At Everything Party, helium-related sales, including balloons and decor, account for roughly half of the business.

For now, balloons are being kept uninflated until customers need them.

While helium is best known for party balloons, it’s also essential for critical uses, including MRI machines, semiconductor manufacturing, and aerospace applications.

Local hospitals say there has been no impact on medical equipment, such as MRI machines, so far.

Officials and business owners alike are continuing to monitor the situation as the global shortage evolves.