Good Morning America's Ginger Zee live in Cleveland Monday

After throwing out the first pitch for Sunday's Guardians game, ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee was live in Cleveland for Good Morning America on Monday.

Ginger was in town to check out Progressive Field's concession stands for the “Seventh Inning Snacks” newscasts series.

Saying @GMA from Cleveland as we start our seventh inning snacks series - eating our way through America on the hunt for the best snacks 🙌😂 see you all soon @CleGuardians pic.twitter.com/9VNQBxu3L0 — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) July 24, 2023

She was impressed by the fact that most of the food served at Progressive Field came from local businesses.

"I'm a Great Lakes gal so I'm all about supporting and showcasing someone who lives here, works here, and then brings it to the world when someone comes to the stadium," Ginger said.

This was the third time Good Morning America came to Cleveland this summer.

Earlier this month, GMA did a broadcast live from the beloved West Side Market with correspondent Ashan Singh.

Singh highlighted some of Cleveland's best-kept and not so secret -- secrets.

Earlier this summer, Good Morning America stopped in Chagrin Falls to highlight small-town America.

GMA was also in town to help find one of the best breakfast spots in the country.

Two Tremont area restaurants, Martha on the Fly and Grumpy's Cafe, competed on News 5. Our own morning anchor, Mike Brookbank, was one of the three judges.

GMA will be in town again next month with reporter Lori Bergamotto showing viewers the “right types” of products to buy.